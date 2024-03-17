Various News: Matt Riddle Set For CCW Debut, B3CCA and Steph De Lander Release Music Video, New Peacemaker Bobblehead For Sale

– PWInsider reports that Matt Riddle will make his debut for CCW at their 20th Anniversary event on April 19 in Port St. Lucie, Florida at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center.

– B3CCA and Steph de Lander have released a new song and music video called “2 Bad Bitches.”

– Cryptozoic is now selling a new dancing Peacemaker bobblehead, which you can find here.