Matt Riddle Reportedly Backs Out Of Memphis Wrestling Taping

Matt Riddle did not appear as scheduled during Memphis Wrestling’s TV taping on Sunday, per a new report. PWInsider reports that Riddle did not appear at the taping and the word at the show was that Riddle had informed the company that day that he wasn’t coming.

The report notes that the taping was promoted around Riddle’s appearance. Riddle was said to be at Nick Hogan’s wedding on Saturday, and there’s no word on whether he will be appearing at a later date. AJ Francis did work the taping as scheduled and Nic Nemeth is set to appear on February 16th, which will have a WWE ID showcase.