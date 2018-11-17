wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Beats Kassius Ohno At NXT Takeover: War Games II (Pics, Video)
November 17, 2018 | Posted by
Matt Riddle came out as a surprise for NXT Takeover: War Games II and challenged Kassius Ohno to a match. Ohno accepted and got knocked out within seconds by Riddle. You can follow along with our coverage here.
SUP, BRO?! #NXTTakeOver @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/SwVpTfyW3t
— WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2018
BROOOOO! @SuperKingOfBros doesn't want to wait until Wednesday…
He wants a match with @KassiusOhno RIGHT NOW at #NXTTakeOver: WarGames II! pic.twitter.com/djODZQA1zP
— WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2018
Oh, OKAY! A match that ended just as quickly as it started, @SuperKingofBros gets the better of @KassiusOhno! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/teHE9OoVK7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 18, 2018