wrestling / News

Matt Riddle Beats Kassius Ohno At NXT Takeover: War Games II (Pics, Video)

November 17, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Riddle NXT Takeover: War Games II

Matt Riddle came out as a surprise for NXT Takeover: War Games II and challenged Kassius Ohno to a match. Ohno accepted and got knocked out within seconds by Riddle. You can follow along with our coverage here.

Matt Riddle, NXT Takeover: War Games II, Joseph Lee

