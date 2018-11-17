Matt Riddle Beats Kassius Ohno At NXT Takeover: War Games II (Pics, Video)

Matt Riddle came out as a surprise for NXT Takeover: War Games II and challenged Kassius Ohno to a match. Ohno accepted and got knocked out within seconds by Riddle. You can follow along with our coverage here.

BROOOOO! @SuperKingOfBros doesn't want to wait until Wednesday… He wants a match with @KassiusOhno RIGHT NOW at #NXTTakeOver: WarGames II! pic.twitter.com/djODZQA1zP — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2018