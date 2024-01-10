Matt Riddle Says He’s Been In Touch With MMA Companies, Focused On Wrestling Right Now

Matt Riddle has opened up about the possibility of returning to MMA now that he’s no longer with WWE. Riddle had a career in MMA before he moved to pro wrestling and fought in the UFC, though he and Dana White had (and have) a contentious relationship and he was released after his second failed drug test in a year. Speaking during a virtual signing for Signed by Superstars, Riddle talked about potentially fighting again and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On potentially returning to MMA: “I’ve been in touch with the Bare Knuckle guys and I’ve been in touch with other MMA organizations, not the UFC, of course, not yet at least. Things are looking good, but right now I’m just focusing on wrestling. Because the thing with fights, I have four kids, and if a fight falls through, I don’t get paid, and if I train for three months and I don’t get that payday, I’m going to be in a really deep hole. So right now, I’m focusing more on wrestling, but if the right fight, for the right money comes along, I’m going to snag it, because I definitely want to get back in the ring or a cage again and I would love to do it in 2024.”

On whether he thinks he could fix things with Dana White: “I think there’s money to be had on the table if I were to fight. I mean, he let this guy fight there and I didn’t know how. So I’m pretty sure he would allow me to come back if I could make cheddar for him.”