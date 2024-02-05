Matt Riddle Believes He Can Return to WWE One Day

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Riddle said that he believes he could end up back in WWE someday, adding that he’s not bitter about his release.

He said: “If CM Punk can come back, there’s definitely a possibility I can. Congrats to everybody, hope everybody’s making tons of money. I am, too. I’m thankful they gave me the opportunities they gave me, I’m super stoked on it, super happy about it…Even with the UFC, I’m not bitter; I’m grateful. I got to fight in the biggest fight organization in the world. I didn’t think I was coming back the Raw after ‘Mania,” Riddle said. “It was like Endeavor signing, UFC merging, this is about to happen, and I’m like, ‘Well, this isn’t good.’ Even before that, I was rubbing people the wrong way, and I could see the writing on the wall.“