Matt Riddle To Make CCW Debut This Weekend

CCW has announced that Matt Riddle will make his debut for the promotion on Friday at their Anniversary 20 event. Here’s the press release:

Matt Riddle Set To Make CCW Debut At Anniversary 20

On Friday, April 19, 2024, the MIDFLORIDA Event Center in Port St. Lucie, FL, will play host to the most monumental event in CCW history – Anniversary 20. This year, we’re not just celebrating two decades of CCW; we’re also welcoming a new superstar to our roster that promises to elevate the night to legendary status. Former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter, Matt Riddle, is making his grand CCW debut!

Matt Riddle, a name synonymous with charisma, skill, and top-tier athleticism, is best known for his tenure in WWE from 2018 to 2023, where he clinched both the United States and Tag Team Championships. His transition from the UFC to becoming a wrestling sensation was nothing short of phenomenal. And now, he’s bringing his unique blend of high-flying moves and submission expertise to the CCW ring!

With Matt Riddle on board, Anniversary 20 is poised to be an unforgettable night of action and entertainment. But that’s not all – Riddle joins an already stellar lineup of wrestling superstars, including:

– CCW World Champion and AEW VP, QT Marshall

– Wrestling Icon, “The Vampire Warrior” Gangrel

– AEW star, Brian Cage

– CCW Women’s Champion and NWA star, Ruthie Jay

– ECW legend, Bill “Fonzie” Alfonso

– “South American Superstar” Ariel Levy

– CCW Tag Team Champions, The Qrown

– Amber Nova

– Cha Cha Charlie

– Jackal Stevens

– And many more!

This lineup is a testament to CCW’s commitment to bringing fans the best wrestling action in the Southeastern United States. Each match is a story waiting to unfold, featuring some of the most talented and passionate athletes in the industry.

Tickets & Information:

Don’t miss your chance to be part of history. Tickets for Anniversary 20 are on sale now! Secure your seat at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center and witness the magic, the mayhem, and the monumental debut of Matt Riddle in CCW. For tickets and more information, visit CCWrestlingFL.com.

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Location: MIDFLORIDA Event Center, Port St. Lucie, FL

It’s time to get ready for an epic night of wrestling action. Anniversary 20 — where legends collide, stars are born, and history is made. See you there!