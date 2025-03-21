wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Believes That Chad Gable Would ‘Dominate’ MMA
March 21, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Fightful), Matt Riddle praised Chad Gable’s ability and said that the WWE star could easily ‘dominate’ MMA if he chose to do so. Riddle himself is a former UFC fighter.
He said: “I think somebody I think that would be really good, especially if he worked out in jiu-jitsu, would be somebody like Chad Gable. I think Chad Gable could probably transition to mixed martial arts and dominate just with his… He was an Olympic wrestler. High-level wrestler. He gets a couple of guys, a couple of strikers. He will smash them and wipe the mat with them. So I think him.“
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Planning Huge Women’s Title Bout, Possibly for Dynasty
- Chris Bey Discusses If He Thinks He Will Ever Wrestle Again, His Career Being Over
- Goldberg Says He Should Have Been Less Protective Of His Character, Talks Potential Retirement Opponents
- Lex Luger Recalls Becoming Paralyzed, Being Found By Diamond Dallas Page