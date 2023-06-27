wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Issues Challenge For Intercontinental Title At WWE Money In The Bank
June 26, 2023 | Posted by
Matt Riddle has made a challenge to Gunther for an Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank. WWE posted a video of Riddle issuing the challenge on Monday ahead of Raw.
Gunther has not yet accepted the challenge for the show, which takes place on Saturday in London and airs on Peacock and WWE Network.
BREAKING: @SuperKingofBros lays down the challenge for @Gunther_AUT … an Intercontinental Championship match this Saturday at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/AQZxMS8qdR
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Views Of Vince McMahon Changing Entire WWE Shows
- Note on Backstage Relationship Between The Young Bucks and FTR
- Tony Khan Explains Adam Cole’s Absence From Forbidden Door, Why CM Punk Didn’t Do Media Scrum
- Trish Stratus in a Bikini, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos