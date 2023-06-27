wrestling / News

Matt Riddle Issues Challenge For Intercontinental Title At WWE Money In The Bank

June 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Matt Riddle has made a challenge to Gunther for an Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank. WWE posted a video of Riddle issuing the challenge on Monday ahead of Raw.

Gunther has not yet accepted the challenge for the show, which takes place on Saturday in London and airs on Peacock and WWE Network.

