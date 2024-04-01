Matt Riddle Challenges Zack Sabre Jr. To A Match At NJPW Windy City Riot

New Japan Pro Wrestling has shared a video from Matt Riddle, who challenged Zack Sabre Jr. to a match at NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago. Riddle said he would put his NJPW World TV title on the line. Windy City Riot happens on April 12.

ZSJ was actually the first NJPW TV champion, before he lost it to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom. Riddle then defeated the Ace at NJPW The New Beginning In Sapporo.