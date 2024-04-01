wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Challenges Zack Sabre Jr. To A Match At NJPW Windy City Riot
April 1, 2024 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has shared a video from Matt Riddle, who challenged Zack Sabre Jr. to a match at NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago. Riddle said he would put his NJPW World TV title on the line. Windy City Riot happens on April 12.
ZSJ was actually the first NJPW TV champion, before he lost it to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom. Riddle then defeated the Ace at NJPW The New Beginning In Sapporo.
TMDKからの刺客2人を相手にリドルがNJPW WORLD認定 TV王座の連続防衛に成功！
4.12 シカゴ大会での次期挑戦者にTMDKの”ザ・フロントマン” ザック・セイバー Jr.を指名！！@SuperKingofBros @zacksabrejr#njpwSTRONG #njriot pic.twitter.com/54cMDtZMKF
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) April 1, 2024
