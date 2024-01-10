– During a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle claimed that he was the one who was originally going to win the men’s Royal Rumble match at the 2022 event. However, Brock Lesnar apparently opted to flip the script and demanded to win the match, and the finish was reportedly changed. Riddle stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“So I believe — you know it’s sports entertainment — but I was told that I was going to win the Rumble and everything else, and then Bobby Lashley beat Brock Lesnar because somebody came in and hit him with the belt or what have you,” said Riddle. “Then Brock came in, didn’t want to do business with everybody, said he was winning, and then he won. Like, none of the producers, nobody stood up to him and they let him do it. I didn’t either.”

It should be noted that there were conflicting reports regarding the 2022 Royal Rumble match. PWInsider reported that Matt Riddle was the frontrunner to win the match until a late change. Another pitch stated that Orton was going to win the match.

Fightful Select reported that Brock Lesnar was written in as the winner for the men’s Rumble for at least two weeks before the show took place. Another source reportedly told Fightful that the previously planned winner for the match before Lesnar was not going to be Riddle.