Matt Riddle Isn’t Surprised CM Punk Returned To WWE

Matt Riddle was not surprised to see CM Punk make his return to WWE. Punk returned to the company at Survivor Series and has since gone on to “sign” with Raw. Riddle, who exited WWE back in September, spoke with MMA Junkie at the World MMA Awards and says Punk’s return didn’t shock him.

Riddle and Punk have never crossed paths as Punk got into the UFC after Riddle had been released, and Punk returned to WWE after Riddle had been released. Riddle and UFC had a very public falling out with Dana White calling him a “fucking moron” after he failed a second drug test for cannabis. Punk and WWE had very public falling out in 2014, but fences were mended enough for him to return.

“I’m not surprised because WWE, they like money and CM Punk is money, just like he was money in mixed martial arts,” Riddle said (per Fightful). You can’t argue with a man that is money. That’s like with UFC. I know if I fight, I’ll sell tickets. It’s just if they want it.”

Riddle has joined MLW and will appear on their Holiday Rush episode on Christmas Eve.