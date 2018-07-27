Matt Riddle On Where CM Punk Went Wrong In UFC

In an interview with X-Pac 12360 (via Wrestling Inc, Matt Riddle spoke about where CM Punk went wrong in his UFC career, which saw him go 0-2 to Mike Jackson and Mickey Gall.

On where Punk went wrong with training: “CM Punk, for example, he started training MMA. Did he start at like a local Jiu-Jitsu gym? No. He went to Duke Roufus, he went to one of the biggest camps in the world with some of the toughest people and I’ll tell you this that’s probably the worst thing he could’ve done. Because there are a bunch of killers there that want to beat you up.”

On what was wrong with Roufusport: “They don’t go five miles per hour. They already know all the moves and they’re going to put the beat on you because that’s what you do in fights. While I personally think he probably should’ve gone and got a couple personal trainers, like a personal Jiu-Jitsu instructor — a personal Muay Thai instructor got his hands, his feet, everything educated. He’s Jiu-Jitsu educated. And then started to maybe roll with a couple white belts, some blue belts that aren’t at the highest level school in your area and then eventually you make your way to the killers. Then you can be a killer yourself. But I think he just hopped in way to quick.”