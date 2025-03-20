– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was asked about his former backstage rival, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. He said the following on Goldberg:

“Willie G, I hope everything’s good.You’re in your f*****g mansion…You’re in your mansion in Texas. Your bank account is definitely way bigger than now, especially now since I’ve been fired. But let’s be real bro, at the end of the day, I whoop that ass ten times out of ten. Maybe even eleven times out of ten. You know it, your kids know it, your family knows it, the universe knows it.”

Riddle previously had heat with Goldberg over some highly publicized comments he made about the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Matt Riddle was released by WWE in September 2023. As previously noted, Goldberg recently announced that he will be taking part in his retirement match in WWE later next year.