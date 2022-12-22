Matt Riddle Comments On His Status, Says He’s ‘Working On Himself’

Matt Riddle has addressed his status amid rumors, posting to social media to note that he’s “working on himself” and both happy and healthy. As noted, Riddle has been off TV since earlier this month and was announced as being out of action for six weeks, which was followed by a report that he was in rehab after failing a drug test.

Riddle posted to his Instagram account with a photo of himself and adult film star Misha Montana, writing:

“I’ve been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren’t happy about it, but I couldn’t be healthier or happier. “Thank you for all the support”

Adult star Jordan Maxx, who Riddle had been reportedly dating, posted to social media on Tuesday in response to comments that she had been “replaced” by Montana, writing:

“Does it make you feel better about yourself to kick people when they’re down? “Try to imagine for one second, the man you’ve spent the last 6 months with, who said ‘I love you’ for the first time 2 months ago, is all of a sudden making out with someone else WHO IS IN YOUR INDUSTRY, and then, rather than keeping plans for Christmas and NYE, he’s going to rehab? Do you have any idea how confusing and hurtful that is?”

She added yesterday:

“Adding this here since it seems many of you are overlooking it: “I’m not mad that he’s in rehab. He told me that he quit drugs, and then to find out he’s a) with another girl b) doing those drugs with her and c) failing drug tests so he has to go to rehab for it is disappointing “I do hope that he takes rehab seriously and gets the help he so desperately needs so that he can be the best version of who he is for his future partners, his kids, and himself”