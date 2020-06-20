Matt Riddle Comments on His Smackdown Debut and Win Over AJ Styles (Video)

– As previously reported, Matt Riddle made his debut on last night’s Smackdown, picking up a win over Intercontinental champion AJ Styles. WWE released a post-match interview with Riddle, which you can see below.

Matt Riddle on his win over Styles: “Honestly, it felt amazing to hear all the people chanting bro and to lock horns with AJ Styles, and not only lock horns with AJ because he’s phenomenal bro, but he’s not a stallion. I beat AJ Styles on my debut of Smackdown. I always say, ‘I don’t think it can get any sweeter, but bro, I don’t think it can get any sweeter than this dude.’ I’m on cloud 24. I don’t even know how high the clouds go, but I’m up there dude. And yeah dude, I’m just stoked. And yeah man, I just can’t wait to get back in there and keep proving myself week and week and showing the WWE Universe what I can bring to the table.”

On the message his win sends: “You know, I think whenever a guy from NXT comes up, there’s always a lot of rumors or scuttlebutt, but I think this win over AJ, my first match, my debut, I think that sends a message to the locker room. And I think they know I’m nobody to mess with, and I’m gonna be in the main picture for a long time, bro.”

As noted, Riddle’s Smackdown win and in-ring debut happened after he issued a statement through his attorney denying allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman.

