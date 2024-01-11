Matt Riddle Compares Vince McMahon & Dana White, Says Vince Didn’t Get Him At First

Matt Riddle recently weighed in on how he sees Vince McMahon and Dana White, recalling that McMahon had to be sold on him initially. Riddle compared the WWE and UFC heads during his virtual signing for Signed By Superstars and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Vince McMahon: “When Vince has a story he tells the story. It doesn’t matter what anybody says online, it doesn’t matter what people say in the back, that’s his story that’s how he’s going to run his ship, that’s how it’s done. You might like it, you might hate it, that’s the point.

On Dana White: “Dana White is the same way. He has his business, he wants it run a certain way, he’s not going to say like a lot of the boxing they have random fights that shouldn’t even be happening but they draw a little bit, Dana won’t do it.”

On Bruce Prichard selling him on Vince McMahon: “Bruce was lke, ‘Woah, woah, woah, Vince, he’s got like that Bret Hart appeal where he starts wrestling by the end of the match everybody’s going to be chanting his name, he’s really good.’ Once Vince let me in and then I made him laugh all the time. Most people when they see Vince, they ask him for something. I don’t think I ever asked Vince once. I just said thank you for the opportunity and I apologized if I messed up.”