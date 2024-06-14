Matt Riddle Suffers Concussion In Car Accident, Out of Weekend Shows

Matt Riddle is out of shows this weekend after he suffered a concussion in a car accident. Riddle posted to his Twitter to announce that he had to pull out of his scheduled bookings, including tonight’s Northeast Wrestling show, because the Uber he was in got into an accident.

Riddle wrote:

Just wanted to share with everyone that I won’t be making tonight’s show or tomorrow’s show, unfortunately on my way to the airport my Uber got into an accident and I had to go to the hospital and get checked out. I have a concussion, bumps and bruises but I’ll be fine #seatbelt”