Matt Riddle’s Contract Expires Next Year, WWE Trying To Lock Him Down

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current deal for Matt Riddle will expire in August of next year, and WWE is in the process of locking him down. While it’s not a done deal as of yet, it’s said he’s more or less agreed to terms on a three-year deal. That would pay him $400,000 per year guaranteed, along with $50,000 for every show in Saudi Arabia.

Vince McMahon reportedly doesn’t “get” the bro gimmick but loves the vignettes he’s been doing, as he finds them hilarious.