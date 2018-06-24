Quantcast

 

Matt Riddle, Darby Allin Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2018

June 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has added Matt Riddle and Darby Allin to the competitor list for the 2018 PWG Battle of Los Angeles. The two new names were announced via PWG’s Twitter account over the weekend and bring the current list of competitors for the tournament up to twelve.

The updated list is as follows:

* Darby Allin
* Matt Riddle
* Robbie Eagles
* David Starr
* Rey Horus
* Chris Brookes
* Joey Janela
* Puma King
* Pierre Carl Oulette
* Brody King
* Jody Fleish
* Ilja Dragunov

