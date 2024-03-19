Matt Riddle, Davey Boy Smith Jr. Get Bonus For MLW Once Upon A Time in New York Match

Matt Riddle and Davey Boy Smith Jr. reportedly received a bonus for their match at MLW Once Upon A Time in New York. PWInsider reports that the two received a bonus for having the best match at the event, which was taped on February 29th in New York City.

The site notes that MLW started doing bonuses for the best match on a show several months back. Riddle defeated Smith on the show, which aired on Saturday via YouTube.