WWE News: Matt Riddle Debuts New Segment on Smackdown, Samoan Street Fight Highlights
September 18, 2020 | Posted by
– Matt Riddle debuted a new segment on this week’s Smackdown, “Know Your Bro.” You can see the segment below, in which Riddle explained the meaning of the word “bro” and why he uses it:
– WWE posted a highlight clip from the Samoan Street Fight pitting Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against Sheamus and King Corbin. Uso got the pinfall to get some momentum heading into his match with Reigns at Clash of Champions:
