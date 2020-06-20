wrestling / News

Matt Riddle Debuts on Smackdown, Defeats AJ Styles (Pics, Video)

June 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle Smackdown

Matt Riddle was victorious in his Smackdown debut, notching a win over Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles. Riddle came out on tonight’s episode to interrupt Styles’ Intercontinental Championship celebration as Styles was confronting Daniel Bryan. After some back and forth, Styles attacked Riddle which led to a match. The bout ended when Styles, after being distracted by Bryan, went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Riddle caught him and countered for the pinfall win.

Riddle’s win comes after he issued a statement through his attorney denying allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman.

