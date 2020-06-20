wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Debuts on Smackdown, Defeats AJ Styles (Pics, Video)
Matt Riddle was victorious in his Smackdown debut, notching a win over Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles. Riddle came out on tonight’s episode to interrupt Styles’ Intercontinental Championship celebration as Styles was confronting Daniel Bryan. After some back and forth, Styles attacked Riddle which led to a match. The bout ended when Styles, after being distracted by Bryan, went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Riddle caught him and countered for the pinfall win.
Riddle’s win comes after he issued a statement through his attorney denying allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman.
A PHENOMENAL #ICTitle celebration kicks off Friday Night #SmackDown!@AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/2LPdoWdTYu
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
Gotta get it in when you can, @WWEBigE! 👀 💪#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yiz6JGuDdQ
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
.@AJStylesOrg wants @WWEDanielBryan to PERSONALLY put the #ICTitle around his waist.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/clnYbDkngu
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
.@SuperKingofBros makes his #SmackDown debut. pic.twitter.com/Eq888lmQyt
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
The #FaceThatRunsThePlace meet The #BroThatsGonnaRunTheShow. #SmackDown @AJStylesOrg @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/EKmQWAcyaQ
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
"No shirt, no shoes, no championship title match for you!"#SmackDown #ICTitle @AJStylesOrg @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/GHvf9JRdbQ
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
#ICChampion @AJStylesOrg shows off his veteran instincts against new #SmackDown arrival @SuperKingofBros. pic.twitter.com/C5v0wbsbrR
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
What was that all about?!?!#SmackDown @AJStylesOrg @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/gXqiTFOyD4
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
.@SuperKingofBros just pinned @AJStylesOrg!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eB0JZeo1jp
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020
