Matt Riddle Added to December 26 WWE Event at MSG

– Former UFC fighter and current NXT Superstar Matt Riddle will be making his Madison Square Garden debut for WWE’s scheduled live event on Wednesday, December 26 in New York City. Riddle has been officially announced as being added to a tag team match on the card.

The official website for the iconic venue lists Matt Riddle as part of a 10-man tag team match where he will team up with The Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet against The Undisputed Era and Tommaso Ciampa.

Here is the updated lineup for WWE’s December 26 MSG card:

* Steel Cage Match: Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

* Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey

* The Authors of Pain vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

* Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon vs. Mickie James and The Riott Squad

* The Undisputed Era and WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Matt Riddle, The Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet

* John Cena set to return