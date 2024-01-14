– During a recent virtual signing for Signed by Superstars, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle discussed his relationships with Triple H and former executive Stephanie McMahon while he worked there. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Riddle on Stephanie McMahon: “Stephanie McMahon to me is just [a] strong, powerful, beautiful woman. The fact that she even looked at me was nice to me, I was just happy. Triple H, I’ve got more stories on Triple H. I remember one day, I was calling a match, I was doing this and that, and then all of a sudden my vape pen flew out of my pocket and like hit him. He looked down at it and I was like, ‘nothing to see here’ and he’s like, ‘That’s what we expect from you, bro.”

On working with Triple H: “Honestly Triple H, to me, he was always fun, super nice, understanding. I enjoyed working with Paul a lot. If anything, I wish I had a better relationship, [that] I’d talked to him more, but everybody’s trying to talk to him on days of show,” ”