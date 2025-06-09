Matt Riddle Details Verbal Lashing He Received From John Cena

Matt Riddle recently looked back on a backstage spat with John Cena during his time in WWE.

While the two shared a comedic on-screen segment on RAW in which they repeatedly said, “Bro,” Riddle recalled on the Going Ringside show (per Fightful.com) that their first meeting was tense.

“I’ve worked with Cena. I like working with Cena. He was a great guy,” Riddle began. “We’ve had our little tiffs. The first time I met, I accidentally said I thought he would be bigger. I don’t think he likes being called small, which isn’t what I said, but I thought he’d be bigger.”

Riddle continued, “He kind of gave me a verbal lashing back and forth. He gave me crap for being the ‘King of Bros,’ tried to get me to explain what that was, and no answer was good enough for John Cena.”