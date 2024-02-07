wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Discusses How He’s Started Out This Year After WWE Exit
February 7, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet Matt Riddle discussed how things are looking for his career this year since leaving WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Matt Riddle on his hot start to the year: “I’m starting 2024 out hot. It’s been good. Did MLW, bunch of signings in [New York City], and then the following week wrestled for New Japan, made my New Japan debut, got to wrestle Zack Sabre [Jr.] again … Jeff Cobb, the Chosen Bros were reunited.”
On his schedule: “I’m not as busy [as I was in WWE].”
