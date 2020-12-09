Matt Riddle Doesn’t Think Match With Goldberg Will Ever Happen

In an interview with BT Sport, Matt Riddle spoke about a possible match with Goldberg and his belief that the match will never actually happen.

He said: “Oh Goldberg, that guy. Yeah. The only way I can get Goldberg in a ring with me is if it was like, he just gets to murder me and I have to let him. I have to let him do it because he couldn’t do it in real life. So that’s that. I think he would agree to get in the ring with me if I just promised to let him beat me up. If we could work it out any other way. My goal, I would love to have a sweet match with him. I think I’m good enough where I can do it and redeem him completely. I’m not even saying ‘win’. I don’t have to win. I’m not that guy. I’m all about the quality of the work. If we could make quality work and you’d be willing to listen to what I have to say, I’ll listen to what you have to say. I will. It could be magical and the fans would eat it up. The guy really doesn’t like me and I really don’t like his work. From ‘Universal Soldier 3’ and beyond. Not a fan. But I get it. He’s got a presence, just like I have a presence. He said, ‘Serious, I can’t be touched.’ I’m the actual, ‘Serious, go ahead and touch me, see what happens.’ I think it makes for a great match. I think it makes for great entertainment. I don’t think it’ll ever happen. The guy literally refused to acknowledge me on multiple occasions in public forums and interviews and everything. I don’t blame him. The guy is like, ‘what if he shoots on me?’ I would be scared too, bro. Enjoy your time. I think he has a couple more matches and if he wants to come play, I’m here. I’ll be here for the next ten years, if I’m lucky. Definitely five.”