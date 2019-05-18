wrestling / News
Matt Riddle vs. Drew Gulak Set For EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show
May 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Riddle will face Drew Gulak at EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary Show this summer. Gulak issued an open challenge for anyone at the 2300 Arena to meet him at EVOLVE 10th Anniversary on July 13th during tonight’s NXT live event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As you can see in the video below (thanks to PayPerReView), Riddle responded to accept the challenge.
EVOLVE Wrestling has since retweeted the video, as well as another take that you can see below.
@WrestleTalk_TV it was announced during #NXTPhilly that it’ll be @DrewGulak vs @SuperKingofBros at @WWNEVOLVE in philly on Jul 13 at the @2300Arena the day before Extreme Rules pic.twitter.com/6cfO3kQykx
— Jay_is_wrestling (@jayisway) May 18, 2019
