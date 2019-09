Matt Riddle Earns Championship Shot For Next Week’s NXT (Pics, Video)

– Matt Riddle will get a shot at Adam Cole and the NXT Championship after defeating Killian Dain on this week’s episode. Riddle beat Kain in a Street Fight on tonight’s episode in order to earn a shot at Cole on next week’s show. The episode will be NXT’s first head-to-head battle with AEW; you can see pics and video of the match below.

After the match, Cole came out and got in Riddle’s face, only the be taken down and put into an armbar until the Undisputed Era came out.