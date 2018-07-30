Quantcast

 

Matt Riddle Facing WWE UK Talents on PROGRESS US Shows

July 30, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Matt Riddle EVOLVE WWN

It has been heavily rumored that Matt Riddle is headed to WWE. PROGRESS Wrestling, who has a working relationship with WWE, announced today that Riddle would be facing WWE UK talents Tyler Bate & Mark Andrews on the PROGRESS US shows in August…

