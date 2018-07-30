Matt Riddle Facing WWE UK Talents on PROGRESS US Shows

It has been heavily rumored that Matt Riddle is headed to WWE. PROGRESS Wrestling, who has a working relationship with WWE, announced today that Riddle would be facing WWE UK talents Tyler Bate & Mark Andrews on the PROGRESS US shows in August…

ICYMI: The bro returns to PROGRESS for the #CoastToCoast tour. @SuperKingofBros replaces the injured Travis Banks in Boston and NYC. It's going to be bro-mazing. pic.twitter.com/aLrTSToDKs — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 30, 2018