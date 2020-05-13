Matt Riddle ‘Had No Idea’ About WWE Brand-to-Brand Invitation, Admits He Didn’t Watch RAW

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Matt Riddle was asked about the WWE’s new brand-to-brand invitation, which will allow stars to move between brands, and said he had no idea it was announced. He then admitted he hadn’t actually watched RAW. Here are highlights:

On if he’d like to use the brand-to-brand invitation to appear on RAW or Smackdown: “Yeah, I would. You know what, I should have been watching the product last night. I had no idea. Yeah, that’s a great idea. I hope I get a call soon and they let me wrestle up there a little bit. That would be fantastic.”

On how the invitation allows him to call people out: “Definitely. Even in NXT, there’s so many matches I haven’t gotten yet. Same thing on the main roster. There’s so many match-ups with people, so many talented individuals. For me, I feel like the possibilities are endless. I just want an opportunity. I think I’m going to get it. Who knows?! I didn’t even know about this [Brand to Brand Invitational]! That’s a great idea.”

On if he thinks he can be a top guy in WWE: “I think I have the potential to be one of the top guys anywhere. It’s just if people see it, you know? I feel like because of the things I’ve said, the controversies I’ve caused, I feel like some people might be hesitant on working with me or might be standoffish. But I’ll tell you, if there’s anybody who’s ever been in a locker room with me and has actually worked with me or talked to me, it’s a breeze. Only time will tell and, hopefully, they see something and we do something. Right now, I do work for WWE so they must see something. I’m still here, so that’s good! I think I’m in a really good spot right now and I think the sky’s the limit. I’m just going to try and take advantage of every opportunity I can get.”