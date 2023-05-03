Matt Riddle On How His Feud With The Bloodline Has Changed Him, What He’s Learned

Matt Riddle has found it hard to be a positive guy during his feud with The Bloodline, as he explained on The Bump. Riddle was a guest on this week’s show and talked about his rivalry with the group, which goes back to losing the Raw Tag Team Titles to the Usos last year. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On if it’s been hard to be positive while feuding with The Bloodline: “Yeah, it is. Remember, before he hurt me, I brought some bongos out, and Jey was playing them, Jimmy played them a little bit. But Solo wouldn’t play them. The guy’s just no fun. He’s just frowning all the time. The worst part, like I said, he’s a bully. He takes advantage of people when they’re not expecting it, and he doesn’t play fair. The thing about The Bro, The Bro plays fair. He plays rough, he plays tough, but I play fair. He does kind of put a thorn in my side.”

On what he’s learned from the feud: I think at the end of the day, I’m gonna put the beats on Solo this Saturday. But I think the one thing The Bloodline has showed me and Solo’s showed me that I can’t always be so happy and carefree and go-lucky. If I am, people take advantage of me. It’s just finding that middle ground. I don’t want to be too mean or too angry. That’s just not a good way to live life. But I also don’t want to be too nice and too giving because then people take advantage. So I just got to find the perfect bro. I don’t want to be a rude dude. You wouldn’t like the rude dude.”