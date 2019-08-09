wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Is Tired Of Killian Dain, Undisputed Era Promise A Clean Sweep At Takeover, Matt Hardy Talks Media Day
– WWE has posted a video from NXT’s live event in Albany, New York, in which Matt Riddle comments on how sick he is of being attacked by Killian Dain. The two were supposed to fight on Wednesday’s NXT but Dain attacked Riddle during his entrance and the match never actually got started.
.@SuperKingofBros is sick and damn tired of @KillianDain! #NXTAlbany pic.twitter.com/QJOSH0lFsm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 9, 2019
– Another video sees Undisputed Era members Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish announcing that they will have a clean sweep at NXT Takeover: Toronto II. Cole will defend his NXT title against Johnny Gargano, O’Reilly and Fish will challenge NXT Tag Team champions the Street Profits and Roderick Strong will challenge North American champion Velveteen Dream (along with Pete Dunne).
A clean sweep at #NXTTakeover?! @AdamColePro, @KORcombat & @theBobbyFish think the #UndisputedEra will be draped in gold Saturday night! #NXTAlbany pic.twitter.com/Azk5khzt7k
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 9, 2019
– Matt Hardy has posted another “You Don’t Understand” video, talking about media day.
