Matt Riddle Recalls Joining EVOLVE Before WWE, Initial Concerns About Signing With WWE

Matt Riddle recently looked back on joining EVOLVE after WWE initially passed on him and his concerns when he first signed with WWE. The former WWE star was a guest o0n the Developmentally Speaking podcast and you can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On joining EVOLVE after WWE passed on him: “You know, having gotten fired from the UFC for smoking weed and having a mushroom tattoo on your rib cage, even if you’re a decent-looking ripped dude that can wrestle, [it] wasn’t enough for them [WWE]. So at that point, they took a pass on me. But at the time, Ken Shamrock was working for them, and they suggested or asked, have you ever heard of Evolve, and would you ever consider working for them.”

On his concern when he first joined WWE: “I think that was my biggest concern going to WWE. A lot of guys get lost in the shuffle. At this time, they’re signing everybody and anyone, you know? But the only reason I wasn’t signed is because I smoke too much weed, and that was an issue then. Now it’s not an issue at all. But with WWE, it was a smart move. I have kids, I’ll get paid more money, and be on a television product where, even if I do get fired … I knew once you work for WWE your value goes through the roof.”