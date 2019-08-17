Matt Riddle and Keith Lee vs. Moustache Mountain Set for PROGRESS Chapter 95

– It will be NXT vs. NXT UK at next month’s PROGRESS event. WWE.com has announced that NXT Superstars Keith Lee and Matt Riddle will face NXT UK tag team Moustache Mountain at PROGRESS Chapter 95: Still Chasing. The event is scheduled for Sunday, September 15 at the Alexandra Palace. You can check out the full announcement below.

Moustache Mountain to battle Matt Riddle & Keith Lee at PROGRESS event in London

Two of the black-and-gold brand’s top Superstars are headed to London in September for an NXT vs. NXT UK tag team showdown under the banner of PROGRESS Wrestling.

NXT’s Matt Riddle and Keith Lee will team to battle NXT UK’s Moustache Mountain at PROGRESS Chapter 95: Still Chasing on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Alexandra Palace.

Tyler Bate & Trent Seven have extensive history in PROGRESS, but Riddle and Lee are no strangers to the company, either: The Original Bro is a two-time holder of the Progress Atlas Title, while Lee notched an impressive performance in the 2018 installment of the company’s Super Strong Style 16 Tournament.

