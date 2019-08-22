WWE News: Matt Riddle and Killian Dain Brawl After NXT, William Regal Brushes Off Mia Yim’s Complaints

– Following the events of this week’s NXT, Matt Riddle and Killian Dain continued their brawl all the way outside the building. WWE posted the following video of the two fighting their way outside, and you can check it out below:

– The company also shared video of Mia Yim going to William Regal to complain about the attack by Shayna Baszler and the Horsewomen. Regal brushes off her complaints, as you can see below: