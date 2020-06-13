wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Making Smackdown Debut Next Week
June 12, 2020 | Posted by
Smackdown will get a Bro infusion next week when Matt Riddle makes his debut on the brand. WWE announced during tonight’s episode that Riddle will debut on next week’s post-Backlash show.
Riddle was announced as coming to Smackdown two weeks ago after he lost the first-ever NXT Fight Pit match to Timothy Thatcher. Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!!@SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/w0qhlVl6FM
— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2020
BROOOOOOOOOOO@SuperKingofBros is coming to #SmackDown NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/B0n7oiYYcF
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 13, 2020