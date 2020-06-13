wrestling / News

Matt Riddle Making Smackdown Debut Next Week

June 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle Smackdown

Smackdown will get a Bro infusion next week when Matt Riddle makes his debut on the brand. WWE announced during tonight’s episode that Riddle will debut on next week’s post-Backlash show.

Riddle was announced as coming to Smackdown two weeks ago after he lost the first-ever NXT Fight Pit match to Timothy Thatcher. Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.

