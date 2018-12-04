Matt Riddle, Matt Bloom Discuss WWE Performance Center in New Interview

– ESPN has a feature article out looking at the WWE Performance Center and its impact on training for pro wrestling. You can see a couple highlights below:

ESPN has put out a feature on the WWE Performance Center. This covered the new age method of pro wrestling training and got quotes from head coach Matt Bloom:

Matt Bloom on the team of trainers at the Performance Center: “I’ve had the privilege to work with many teams, and this is by far the best team I’ve ever been around. experience — but they’re all humble. They understand that we don’t know everything; together, we know everything, but individually we know important it is to [rely] upon each other.”

Matt Riddle on his transition into WWE: “When I first started, I lived in Vegas, because I was fighting in the UFC and I was still fighting after the UFC,” Riddle recalled in an interview with ESPN. “When I started training, there was only one [pro wrestling] gym [in Vegas], so I moved out to Pennsylvania. There were a lot of gyms, so I could get a lot of different looks… I started training at the Monster Factory, started training at CZW’s dojo, and I started training at the Ring of Honor dojo. I moved my family down here, I’ve got three kids and a wife, so it’s nice,” Riddle said of the change of pace, in the month since he’d started at the Performance Center. “I just wrestle in Florida every weekend. We occasionally do tours or TakeOvers, but for the most part, now I get to spend more time with my family. I’m more local, and it’s great. The training here is top-notch. Where I was, I was lucky to even train three times a week, because my schedule was so insane — and I didn’t have the coaches or amenities to do [much more than that].”