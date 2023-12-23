wrestling / News
Matt Riddle to Appear On MLW Holiday Rush Show
Matt Riddle will make his first MLW on-air appearance on the company’s Holiday Rush show on Sunday. MLW announced that the WWE alumnus will appear on the Christmas Eve show, as you can see below.
Riddle was announced as having signed with MLW on Thursday.
The Holiday RUSH card:
* Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone III
* World Tag Team Championship: Second Gear Crew (champions) vs. Bomaye Fight Club
* Matthew Justice vs. Josh Bishop
* Intergender Match: Salina de la Renta vs. Ichiban
* Scramble-6 Match: AKIRA vs. Alec Price vs. Love, Doug vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. J Boujii
* Tony Deppen vs. Kevin Blackwood
* Mane Event vs. Wasted Youth vs. Griffin McCoy & TJ Crawford
* Zayda vs. Tiara James vs. Notorious Mimi
