MMA Companies Reportedly Interested in Matt Riddle After WWE Release

As previously reported, Matt Riddle was released from WWE, one of over twenty wrestlers that were cut from the company last week. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about what might be next for ‘The Original Bro’ after his WWE exit. It was noted that there is interest in Riddle from the MMA world, with possibly more than one company wanting to sign him. Prior to becoming a wrestler, Riddle was an 8-3 MMA fighter, with a stint in the UFC.

Meltzer said: “I do also know that Riddle has got at least one major MMA promotion, if not more, that are interested in bringing him back to MMA. So it’s going to be an interesting one. It’s going to be interesting to see what he does.”

UFC is not likely to be one of those companies, due to issues Riddle and UFC President Dana White seem to have with one another. If you need a source on that, look no further than White himself, who said just last December that Riddle was a “moron.”

He said: “Matt Riddle did an interview before that [last] fight where he said ‘I smoke weed so that I don’t beat my children’ then he tests positive for it. He’s a fucking moron. That’s why he’s not here. […] He’s cut because he’s a moron.”