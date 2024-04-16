Matt Riddle Reflects On NJPW Experience, Working With Zack Sabre Jr.

Matt Riddle recently talked about his time in NJPW thus far and his match with Zack Sabre Jr. at Windy City Riot. Riddle lost the NJPW World Television Championship to Sabre at the show, and he spoke with Knockouts and 3 Counts about the match and his time in NJPW.

“New Japan definitely has more of a shoot style of wrestling, like sport wrestling,” Riddle said (per Fightful). “WWE is sports entertainment, New Japan is more combat sports wrestling. With my style, especially with the TV Championship, it worked out very well.”

He added, I got to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr the other day, even though I lost the championship to him, it was a great match, he knows what he’s doing in the ring, I know what I’m doing in the ring. He’s one of those people who can actually protect themselves if things get a little wild.”

There’s no word as of yet when Riddle will next compete in NJPW.