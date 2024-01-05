Matt Riddle Appears at NJPW New Year Dash, Challenges Hiroshi Tanahashi

NJPW held their annual New Year Dash today, which featured a surprise appearance from former WWE wrestler Matt Riddle. Riddle appeared in a vignette, during which he challenged Hiroshi Tanahashi for his NJPW World TV title. Tanahashi responded by saying he didn’t know who Riddle was. He agreed to the challenge anyway.

Riddle isn’t the only former WWE star to appear in NJPW this week, as Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) showed up at Wrestle Kingdom yesterday.