Matt Riddle Explains Why He Has No Feeling In His Toes, Would Still Sell Attack on Them

In an interview with Barstool ‘Rasslin (via Fightful), Matt Riddle spoke about the nerve damage he suffered in his toes, which means he has no feeling in them. He did note he would still sell an attack in the ring, however.

He said: “Funny story, the toes have no feeling. I got frostbite on them when I was a child, when I was visiting Wisconsin in the winter. I wore some Vans sneakers and played outside all day, and then got some frostbite on the toes and lost feeling on the skin surface. If I break my foot, I’ll feel it. But when I kick, or slap or whatever, nothing. So stomping on the foot, and I fought in the UFC, where people stomped on my foot all the time. I got numb feet, but if we’re in a match and that’s the story, I’ll sell it.“