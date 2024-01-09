Matt Riddle on Why He’s Not in a Rush to Sign With AEW

– During a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was asked about potentially joining AEW later on. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Yeah, honestly, I feel like a lot of the talent when I got released, were going to try to do that. I wanted to think outside the box and maybe not rush right back into doing TV matches. TV is a lot different than wrestling on ppl or the Indies. There are commercials, they cut times, they change things. For me, right now, New Japan, MLW, the Indies, I can display my art and I’m not under such a crunch of time or requirement. I have a lot more freedom. TNA isn’t out of the picture either. There are certain things I wanted to do. I really wanted to work in Japan and I made that a priority.”

Riddle has a huge matchup scheduled against NJPW World TV Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi later next month at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo on February 23. He will challenge Tanahashi for his TV title. The event will be streamed live on NJPW World.