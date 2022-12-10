Matt Riddle Out of Action For Six Weeks After Solo Sikoa Attack On Raw

Matt Riddle will be on the shelf for several weeks after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa on this week’s Raw. It was announced on Smackdown that Riddle, who was assaulted by Sikoa on Monday’s show, will be out for six weeks due to damage to his trachea. The attack from Sikoa included a hip attack to Riddle while he had a chair wrapped around his head.

