NXT TakeOver Plans Changed for Matt Riddle (SPOILERS)

– During today’s latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s backstage plans for Matt Riddle while going over the planned card for NXT TakeOver: Toronto. According to Meltzer, the original plan for the next NXT Championship match for TakeOver in Toronto was Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle. However, that has since been changed to Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano III for the title. This happened because WWE plans to keep Riddle in NXT for a long time and doesn’t want to rush him into anything.

NXT TakeOver: Toronto is slated for August 10. The event will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.