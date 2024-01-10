– During a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle spoke on his former RK-Bro tag team partner Randy Orton, and Orton returning to the ring at WWE Survivor Series, the same night that CM Punk made his shocking WWE return. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Riddle on Randy Orton’s WWE return happening the same night as CM Punk: “I love Randy, he looks incredible he’s killing it. I think the only thing I was upset on the day of his return somebody else made a really big return.”

On enjoying his time teaming with Orton: “At the end of the day, Randy’s awesome, he’s put [in] his time and he’s been on more Raw’s and more pay-per-views than anybody and honestly, he was the greatest tag partner I ever had he was amazing. I’m happy for him, I’m happy the surgery went well, he’s bigger, stronger, healthier, and he’s back. Very proud of him.”

Randy Orton returned from a lengthy back injury at WWE Survivor Series as the last member of Team Cody Rhodes in the WarGames main event, helping Team Rhodes win the match against The Judgment Day. Following the WarGames match, CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE for the first time in almost 10 years.