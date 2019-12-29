wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Riddle Praises The Undertaker, Natalya Looks Back At 2019, Rhea Ripley’s WWE Network Pick of the Week

December 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Matt Riddle, Chris Jericho

Matt Riddle shared a photo of himself, Damian Priest and Timothy Barr posing with a cardboard cutout of the Undertaker, with praise for the Phenom.

– In a post on twitter, Natalya spoke about the 2019 she had and all its ups and downs.

She wrote: “Reflecting back on 2019, I have so much gratitude for so many incredible moments. Been working since 2002 to prepare for a year like this one. #ironwoman

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Rhea Ripley, who talks about her journey to the NXT women’s title.

