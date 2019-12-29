wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Riddle Praises The Undertaker, Natalya Looks Back At 2019, Rhea Ripley’s WWE Network Pick of the Week
– Matt Riddle shared a photo of himself, Damian Priest and Timothy Barr posing with a cardboard cutout of the Undertaker, with praise for the Phenom.
Undertaker is the coolest #stallions pic.twitter.com/1PuXtx6Ess
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) December 28, 2019
– In a post on twitter, Natalya spoke about the 2019 she had and all its ups and downs.
She wrote: “Reflecting back on 2019, I have so much gratitude for so many incredible moments. Been working since 2002 to prepare for a year like this one. #ironwoman”
Reflecting back on 2019, I have so much gratitude for so many incredible moments. Been working since 2002 to prepare for a year like this one. #ironwoman pic.twitter.com/7hxy96LBur
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 28, 2019
– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Rhea Ripley, who talks about her journey to the NXT women’s title.
