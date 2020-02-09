Matt Riddle Promises to Retire Brock Lesnar Again at House Show

– Despite rumors of Matt Riddle allegedly having backstage heat within WWE, the NXT Superstar once again either played with fire or possibly worked an angle suggesting something contrary to the rumors. During a promo at last night’s NXT house show in Las Vegas, Nevada, he exclaimed once again that he will be the one to retire Brock Lesnar, as he has many times before.

Riddle stated in his promo last night, “But I never stopped. I kept training. I knew that the dream was right there in front of me. And I’m not gonna to stop, this is just the beginning. Twelve years ago it started, and 12 years from now I’ll still be going. And I guarantee you this, Las Vegas: The Bro retires Brock Lesnar. And you know what? The Broserweights are NXT! DIY is NXT! And everybody in this building is NXT!”

It was rumored that Riddle and Lesnar had a backstage encounter before the Royal Rumble event last month, where Lesnar took issue with Riddle’s comments. This is rumored to be one of the reasons why Riddle has heat with management. Additionally, Riddle’s rumored heat with WWE management was reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio as to why Riddle got eliminated from the men’s Royal Rumble match in 40 seconds. However, later that same week, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on NXT.

You can check out a clip of that promo, from last night’s live event in Las Vegas, that surfaced earlier today on Twitter below.