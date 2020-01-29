Matt Riddle Guarantees He Will Get His Hands on Brock Lesnar and Promises to ‘Take His Career’

– It looks like the King of Bros just can’t let the Brock Lesnar issue go and simply can’t help himself. The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a behind-the-scenes vlog showcasing the Royal Rumble experience for NXT Superstar Matt Riddle. Riddle competed in the men’s Rumble match at Sunday’s event. However, he was eliminated in just 40 seconds by Baron Corbin after entering at No. 23. You can check out that video below.

Matt Riddle was the subject of some controversy this week. First, it was reported that he had a tense, verbal backstage confrontation with former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE World Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. Later, it was rumored that there is heat on Riddle within WWE.

In the WWEPC vlog, Riddle commented on Lesnar, who competed in the Rumble on Sunday as well. Lesnar entered in at No. 1 and was eliminated by Drew McIntyre before Riddle came out for the match. In the aforementioned rumored confrontation between the two, Lesnar allegedly told Riddle, “Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in s*** because you and I will never work together. Ever.” However, Riddle is adamant the match will happen at some point. Riddle states in the video: