wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Guarantees He Will Get His Hands on Brock Lesnar and Promises to ‘Take His Career’
– It looks like the King of Bros just can’t let the Brock Lesnar issue go and simply can’t help himself. The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a behind-the-scenes vlog showcasing the Royal Rumble experience for NXT Superstar Matt Riddle. Riddle competed in the men’s Rumble match at Sunday’s event. However, he was eliminated in just 40 seconds by Baron Corbin after entering at No. 23. You can check out that video below.
Matt Riddle was the subject of some controversy this week. First, it was reported that he had a tense, verbal backstage confrontation with former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE World Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. Later, it was rumored that there is heat on Riddle within WWE.
In the WWEPC vlog, Riddle commented on Lesnar, who competed in the Rumble on Sunday as well. Lesnar entered in at No. 1 and was eliminated by Drew McIntyre before Riddle came out for the match. In the aforementioned rumored confrontation between the two, Lesnar allegedly told Riddle, “Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in s*** because you and I will never work together. Ever.” However, Riddle is adamant the match will happen at some point. Riddle states in the video:
“I really wanted to get my hands — I really wanted to get my hands on Brock. I saw him throwing everybody around. I don’t care what he says or anybody else says. I don’t care if he wants the match or not. I’m gonna get it. I don’t care. It’s not up to him. I don’t like being told no, especially when I work as hard as I do. And trust me, I guarantee you, I guarantee I will get my hands on him and I make that match happen, and I take his — I take his career! I promise. I promise!”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Tried to Avoid Working With Vader, Hogan Not Believing Vader’s Style Would Fit His
- WWE Reportedly References Matt Riddle/Brock Lesnar Confrontation During PC Class
- Backstage News on Creative Changes With ROH and Marty Scurll, Booking Offers Allegedly Made to AEW’s Cody Rhodes
- More Backstage Details on Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar Altercation, What Lesnar Allegedly Told Riddle